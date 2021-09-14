Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON CEG opened at GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Challenger Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.