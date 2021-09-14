Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON CEG opened at GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Challenger Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.