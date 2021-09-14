ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $802.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $633.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

CHX opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.56 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.