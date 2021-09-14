ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ChampionX worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.56 and a beta of 3.30. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.