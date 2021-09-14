ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $487,606.57 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. ChartEx has a market cap of $487,606.57 and $18,059.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00122811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,663.06 or 0.99825926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.56 or 0.07197776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00897951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

