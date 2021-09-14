ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $179,116.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.68 or 0.99931782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00073466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

