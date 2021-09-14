ChatCoin Trading 11.3% Higher This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $179,116.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.68 or 0.99931782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00073466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

