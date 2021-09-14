CheesecakeSwap Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,967.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $85,552.37 and $5,967.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00179287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,085.31 or 1.00016146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07147759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00865311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

