Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 83,178 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 83,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $1,944,701.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

MYOV stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,257. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

