Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

