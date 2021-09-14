Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. 464,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,221,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

