Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1,395.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,682.00, a P/E/G ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

