Chewy, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

CHWY opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,749.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 268,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

