Chia Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.58 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $209.39 or 0.00448693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $331.29 million and approximately $27.58 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

