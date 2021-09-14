Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.53% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $167,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

