Chiliz Hits One Day Volume of $304.30 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $304.30 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00143094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.27 or 0.00803380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043863 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars.

