China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.88

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.2652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.75%.

About China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

