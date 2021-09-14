China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

CSUAY traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 22,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,575. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 12.67%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.