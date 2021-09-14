China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 608,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China XD Plastics by 623.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China XD Plastics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 457,831 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC remained flat at $$0.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 438,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,232. China XD Plastics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

