Chonk Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $2,603.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.41 or 0.00138988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00143023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00818624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

