Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 1,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

