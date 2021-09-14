Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in August

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CJEWY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

