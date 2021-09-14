Chromia Trading 2% Lower This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $137.17 million and approximately $33.98 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

