Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits Market Cap of $23.85 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $23.85 million and approximately $137,732.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for $33.59 or 0.00071420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00065073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00142703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.68 or 0.00813728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044072 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

