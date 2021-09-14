Chronologic (DAY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $231,768.88 and $16.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

