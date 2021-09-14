Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.37. 21,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 58,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.