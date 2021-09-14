Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
