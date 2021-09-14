Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

