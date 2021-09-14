Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Down 4.9%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.
The company has a market cap of $596.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $13,342,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chuy’s by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
