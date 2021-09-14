Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Down 4.9%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The company has a market cap of $596.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $13,342,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chuy’s by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.