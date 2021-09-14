CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.59 and last traded at C$25.43. Approximately 599,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 893,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.10.

CIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

