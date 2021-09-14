CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

OSK traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.80. The company had a trading volume of 308,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$985.79 million and a PE ratio of -54.90. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 763,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,291,400. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,682 shares of company stock valued at $150,159.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

