CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,481. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

