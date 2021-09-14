Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 33,642 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $57,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.09. The company had a trading volume of 127,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

