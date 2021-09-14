Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 665.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cintas worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.69. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

