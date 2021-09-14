Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of KLA worth $51,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in KLA by 2,687.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.61.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $357.21. 11,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.36 and a 200 day moving average of $320.09. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

