Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 35,679 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,679 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $118,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.22. 30,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The company has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

