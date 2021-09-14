Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,702,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $785,227,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 15.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.