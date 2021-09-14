Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,897 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $644.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,298. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

