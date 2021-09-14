Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,261 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 5.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Philip Morris International worth $716,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. 19,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

