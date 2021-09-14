Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,063 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $906.62. 5,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $904.02 and its 200-day moving average is $845.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

