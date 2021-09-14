Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 93,552 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $67,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.