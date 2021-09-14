Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 494,804 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 39.1% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.43. 134,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.32. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,228,890. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

