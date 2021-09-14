Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial comprises 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 1.98% of BOK Financial worth $118,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

