Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $91,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.27. 160,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.