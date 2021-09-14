Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.32 Billion Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 233,904 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 9.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.13% of Facebook worth $1,319,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Facebook by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Facebook by 109.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Facebook by 9.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,327,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $798,144,000 after purchasing an additional 207,757 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.58. 213,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

