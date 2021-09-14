Cibc World Markets Corp Has $180.64 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,572 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $180,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,014. The company has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

