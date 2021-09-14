Cibc World Markets Corp Has $28.90 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 322.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

EQIX stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $845.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,255. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $832.14 and a 200 day moving average of $759.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.