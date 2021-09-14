Cibc World Markets Corp Has $39.91 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,350 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 22,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.