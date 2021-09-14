Cibc World Markets Corp Has $47.12 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. 50,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,246. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.