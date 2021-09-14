Cibc World Markets Corp Has $48.25 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

