Cibc World Markets Corp Has $55.43 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,803 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.95. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.