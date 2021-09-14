Cibc World Markets Corp Has $57.74 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1,029.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.22% of Kansas City Southern worth $57,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

KSU traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.81. 5,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.